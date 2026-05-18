Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Arlo Technologies (ARLO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.31% Upside

As of May 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Arlo Technologies is $22.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 71.31% from its latest reported closing price of $12.95 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Arlo Technologies is 575MM, an increase of 2.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arlo Technologies. This is an decrease of 166 owner(s) or 37.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARLO is 0.10%, an increase of 33.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.90% to 118,394K shares. The put/call ratio of ARLO is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 10,219K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,199K shares , representing an increase of 19.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,428K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,426K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,322K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,451K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 3,660K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,577K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 5.29% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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