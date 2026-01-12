Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of American Coastal Insurance (ACIC) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 12, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of American Coastal Insurance (NasdaqCM:ACIC) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.26% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Coastal Insurance is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 26.26% from its latest reported closing price of $11.31 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Coastal Insurance. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACIC is 0.07%, an increase of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 17,113K shares. The put/call ratio of ACIC is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tieton Capital Management holds 1,225K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIC by 6.51% over the last quarter.

DG Capital Management holds 982K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares , representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIC by 27.68% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 940K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 724K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares , representing an increase of 17.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIC by 17.18% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 657K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIC by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.