Oppenheimer Downgrades Lightning eMotors (ZEV)

On March 14, 2023, Oppenheimer downgraded their outlook for Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) from Outperform to Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,097.96% Upside

As of March 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lightning eMotors is $4.10. The forecasts range from a low of $0.61 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 1,097.96% from its latest reported closing price of $0.34.

The projected annual revenue for Lightning eMotors is $128MM, an increase of 424.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.08.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,983K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,296K shares, representing a decrease of 44.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEV by 61.60% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 2,674K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,486K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parallax Volatility Advisers holds 1,074K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 53.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEV by 49.00% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 911K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 88.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEV by 65.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lightning eMotors. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZEV is 0.02%, a decrease of 37.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.26% to 17,065K shares. The put/call ratio of ZEV is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Lightning eMotors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. operates as an automobile company. The Company manufactures electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. Lightning eMotors serves customers worldwide.

