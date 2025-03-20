Oppenheimer Downgrades Carlyle Group (BMV:CG)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, Oppenheimer downgraded their outlook for Carlyle Group (BMV:CG) from Outperform to Perform.

Capital World Investors holds 19,778K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,728K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 15.12% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 13,610K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 13,250K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,476K shares , representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 34.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,279K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,327K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 14.80% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 7,102K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,634K shares , representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 49.28% over the last quarter.

