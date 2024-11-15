Oportun Financial’s Strategic Financial Restructuring and Agreements

Oportun Financial ( (OPRT) ) has shared an update.

Oportun Financial Corporation successfully secured senior secured term loans under a new Credit Agreement, issuing warrants to lenders Castlelake and Neuberger Berman, allowing them to purchase significant shares of the company. The move is part of a broader financial restructuring, involving the termination of previous agreements with Wilmington Trust, signaling a strategic shift in the company’s financing approach.

