News & Insights

Stocks

Oportun Financial’s Strategic Financial Restructuring and Agreements

November 15, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oportun Financial ( (OPRT) ) has shared an update.

Oportun Financial Corporation successfully secured senior secured term loans under a new Credit Agreement, issuing warrants to lenders Castlelake and Neuberger Berman, allowing them to purchase significant shares of the company. The move is part of a broader financial restructuring, involving the termination of previous agreements with Wilmington Trust, signaling a strategic shift in the company’s financing approach.

Find detailed analytics on OPRT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OPRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.