Opera reports Q3 adjusted EPS 26c vs. 19c last year

October 29, 2024 — 07:16 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $123.21M, consensus $120.43M. “Q3 2024 demonstrated the sustained growth performance of our business, with an acceleration of revenue growth well beyond our expectations fueled by our ability to promote our advertising partners to an engaged and increasingly valuable user base. Our revenue overperformance led to another quarter of adjusted EBITDA also exceeding the high end of our guidance,” said co-CEO Lin Song. “Our excitement for the path ahead is supported by the combination of expanding monetization opportunities paired with the strength of our product portfolio. With the recent release of our flagship Opera (OPRA) One R2 browser, we enter the fourth quarter with a fresh and unique browser lineup across platforms, and we are enthusiastic about our plans to keep raising consumer awareness about Opera and our products”.

