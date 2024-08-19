Opera (OPRA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Opera Limited OPRA is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 22.



For the second quarter, OPRA expects revenues between $107 million and $109 million. The figure indicates 15% year-over-year growth at mid-point. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $108.7 million, indicating a rise of 15.43% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days and indicates 13.33% year-over-year growth.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

OPRA’s second-quarter 2024 performance is likely to have benefited from the strong monetization of its browser. Its continued focus on attracting high average revenue per user users, particularly through its successful Opera GX browser, a browser tailored for gamers and the continuous rollout of new AI features, is expected to have driven top-line growth.



One of the latest features for GX browsers, GX mods enables the users to get creative and transform all the aspects of the browser according to users’ choice from a wide range of mods. This feature is expected to have played a key role in the uptick of active user base and revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



Increasing demand for Opera Ads across e-commerce, gaming and other high-intent user interaction markets owing to its targeting-based technical abilities for advertisers, are expected to have aided OPRA’s performance during the second quarter.



Its increasing investments in AI technology to enhance user experience and monetization opportunities are likely to have been a tailwind. Its integration of Aria, the browser AI, into the browsing experience to provide users with more efficient gains and personalized content, is likely to have been a positive.



Growing investments for the integration and development of iOS for Apple users in the EU are expected to have favored in growth of revenues and iOS user base in the EU in the upcoming quarter.



The launch of a new data center in Iceland, focused on AI infrastructure, is expected to have optimized costs and support the development of AI-related services in the to-be-reported quarter.

