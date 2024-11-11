Opera management to meet with B. Riley

Meeting to be held in Toronto on November 12 and in Montreal on November 13 hosted by B. Riley.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on OPRA:
- Opera Proposes Share Consolidation to Simplify Structure
- Opera price target raised to $23 from $22 at Lake Street
- Opera price target raised to $28 from $25 at TD Cowen
- Opera Limited’s Strong Q3 Performance and Outlook
- Opera price target raised to $23 from $19.50 at Goldman Sachs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.