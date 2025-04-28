Opera Earnings Up In Q1, Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Opera Ltd. (OPRA), a Norwegian multinational technology corp., on Monday announced an increase in first quarter net income, compared with the previous year.

Shares of Opera are gaining around 12 percent in the pre-market trading.

For the first quarter, net income increased 23 percent to $18.28 million from $14.84 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.20 versus $0.17 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income was $24.15 million, up from $17.68 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.27 versus $0.20 in the previous year.

Four Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $0.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue surged 40 percent to $142.72 million from $101.87 million last year.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects revenue to range between $134 million and 138 million, representing a year-over-year revenue growth of 24 percent.

The company also anticipates the Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter to range between $30 million to $32 million. While the Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected at 23 percent.

For the full year 2025, the company anticipates revenue to range between $567 million and 582 million, representing a year-over-year revenue growth of 20 percent.

The company also anticipates the Adjusted EBITDA for the full year to range between $135 million to $140 million. While the Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected at 24 percent.

In the pre-market trading, Opera is 11.27% higher at $17.28 on the Nasdaq.

