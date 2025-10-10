Opera Co-CEO Lin Song Becomes CEO

(RTTNews) - Opera Ltd. (OPRA), a browser and AI agent company, on Friday announced that Chief Executive Officer James Yahui Zhou will step down from the role. The company has also announced that Co-CEO Lin Song has now been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

James Yahui Zhou will step down after serving for five years.

The company said that Zhou will continue as the company's Executive Chairman.

In the pre-market trading, Opera is 1.48% higher at $17.18 on the Nasdaq.

