Opera Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OPRA

In trading on Friday, shares of Opera Ltd (Symbol: OPRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.41, changing hands as low as $15.87 per share. Opera Ltd shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OPRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OPRA's low point in its 52 week range is $10.11 per share, with $22.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.46.

