Opera and Spotify partner for music streaming within Opera One browser

November 19, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Opera (OPRA) and Spotify (SPOT) have partnered to make it easier for users to listen to music, podcasts, and audiobooks while browsing on their computers. Spotify becomes the default streaming service within the upgraded Music Player in Opera’s flagship browser, Opera One. Opera users are also getting the chance to try out Spotify Premium for free for a limited time. Presently available just within Opera One, the promotion will be expanded to Opera for Android in early 2025. The new music player with Spotify as the default streaming service is located in the sidebar of the Opera One browser. The feature also caters to users who often join meetings or calls: the audio playing inside the browser automatically fades out, pauses for the duration of the call, and resumes thereafter.

