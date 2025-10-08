Markets
OpenText: Core Threat Detection And Response Now Seamlessly Integrated With Microsoft Security Tools

October 08, 2025 — 09:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - OpenText (OTEX, OTEX.TO) announced new innovations within OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response, an AI-powered cybersecurity solution integrated with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Entra ID and Microsoft Copilot for Security. The solution helps security teams detect, investigate, and respond to threats faster while cutting alert noise. OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response is available now as part of the OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud.

Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP, Security Products, said: "Powered by AI and built with deep integration into Microsoft security tools, OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response filters out the noise and surfaces the most relevant, high-confidence threats— including those that often go unnoticed. This allows security teams to respond with greater speed, precision and confidence."

