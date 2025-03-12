OpenLight and Tower Semiconductor Achieve Breakthrough in 400G/Lane Silicon Photonics Platform for Next-Generation Optical Communications

OpenLight and Tower Semiconductor demonstrate a 400G/lane modulator for advanced silicon photonics in optical communication applications.

Quiver AI Summary

OpenLight and Tower Semiconductor have announced a successful demonstration of a 400G/lane modulator on Tower's silicon photonics platform, PH18DA, which achieves over a 3.5dB extinction ratio using PAM-4 modulation at a low drive voltage of 0.6 volts. This advancement is part of a scalable solution for optical communications, supporting data rates from 100G to 400G per lane, addressing the growing demand for high-speed data transfer in cloud computing and AI applications. The collaboration aims to enhance the integration of silicon photonics for next-generation networking, with OpenLight's modulator design acting as a drop-in replacement for existing 200G designs, thereby simplifying customer upgrades and reducing time to market. This platform leverages a compact, cost-efficient photonic integrated circuit (PIC) structure, promising significant benefits for the datacom sector, with OpenLight and Tower committing to further innovations at the upcoming OFC Conference.

Potential Positives

OpenLight successfully demonstrated a 400G/lane modulator, showcasing significant advancements in silicon photonics that meet the growing demand for high-speed data transfer in cloud computing and AI applications.

The collaboration with Tower Semiconductor enables a scalable solution from 100G to 400G, highlighting the companies' commitment to providing cutting-edge technology for next-generation optical communication architectures.

The 400G modulator is designed as a drop-in replacement for existing 200G designs, which minimizes design complexity and reduces time to market for customers.

This innovation positions OpenLight as a leader in silicon photonics, with over 350 patents, enhancing its reputation and potential market influence in the telecom and datacom industries.

Potential Negatives

OpenLight's announcement highlights a significant reliance on Tower Semiconductor for the demonstration and potential commercialization of their 400G solution, which may raise concerns about their dependence on a partner for critical technological advancements.

The mention of current limitations in pure silicon-based modulators being unable to support 400G may imply a competitive disadvantage for OpenLight in the industry, suggesting they are following rather than leading in technological capabilities.

Forward-looking statements in the release caution that actual results may vary, indicating potential risks and uncertainties associated with their future performance and product viability, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the significance of the 400G/lane modulator demonstration?

The demonstration showcases advancements in silicon photonics technology, enabling scalable optical communication for datacom and AI applications.

How does the new technology benefit high-speed data transfer?

The 400G/lane modulator provides a cost-effective solution to meet the growing demand for high-speed data transfer in cloud computing and AI.

What challenges does the 400G modulator address?

Current silicon-based modulators can't support 400G bit rates, highlighting the need for innovative and reliable integration solutions in the industry.

How does this collaboration impact next-gen optical communication?

The partnership between OpenLight and Tower Semiconductor enables a scalable and manufacturable path to higher speeds in optical communication technology.

Where can I find more information about the companies involved?

For more details, visit OpenLight and Tower Semiconductor's booths at the OFC Conference from April 1-3, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TSEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $TSEM stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Innovation paves the way for a high-volume, silicon photonics 400G/lane platform to meet next-generation 3.2T



optical communication architectures



for datacom and AI applications.









SANTA CLARA, Calif., and





MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel





,



March 12 , 2025 — OpenLight, the world leader in custom PASIC chip design and manufacturing, and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced the successful demonstration of the 400G/lane modulator on Tower’s commercially available, integrated silicon photonics platform, PH18DA, achieving a better than 3.5db extinction ratio using the industry-standard PAM-4 modulation format and at a drive voltage of 0.6 volts peak-to-peak. The 400G demonstration is built using OpenLight’s IP on Tower’s existing silicon photonics platform already supporting customers at 100G and 200G/lane.





The integrated silicon photonics demonstration is designed to support next-generation 400G/lane optical communication architectures, offering a scalable solution from 100G to 200G to 400G to fill the growing demand for high-speed data transfer in cloud computing, AI and ML applications. Operating at 400G per lane, across all four CWDM (Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing) wavelengths, this enables a commercially viable path for both DR8 and FR4 next-generation 3.2Tb solutions and beyond.





Currently, pure silicon-based modulators are unable to support bit rates of 400G, pointing out a clear need for a cost-effective solution in the industry. For datacom and AI applications, including LPO and CPO, heterogeneous integrated based devices deliver significant advantages: small size, high bandwidth, low drive voltage and volume manufacturable on a silicon photonics platform. In addition to the heterogeneous integration of 400G modulators, lasers and optical amplifiers all on a single, compact, cost- and power-efficient photonic integrated circuit (PIC) are available on the platform.





“Our partnership with Tower represents a critical step in the integration of advanced silicon photonics into the datacom landscape. The success of this demonstration sets the stage for groundbreaking advancements in high-speed networking,” said



Dr. Adam Carter, CEO of OpenLight



. “Utilizing our existing 200G heterogeneous modulator design, we have now future-proofed customers’ PASIC designs from 100G to 200G to 400G per lane, minimizing design, layout and time to market, as this 400G modulator is a drop-in replacement for existing 200G modulator PASIC designs. The other added benefit of using the same design is the proven high-reliability performance and the ability to use flip chip processes when packaging into an integrated optical sub-assembly.”





“We’re pleased to collaborate with OpenLight, leveraging their cutting-edge silicon photonics technology to create a cost-effective approach to support 400G/lane. This is an extension of our PH18DA platform currently supporting customers at 100G and 200G/lane and now providing a robust solution for 400G/lane that is immediately ready for customer prototyping. This is a significant step toward providing scalable, reliable, high-performance and manufacturable solutions for the next generation of optical communication technology,” said



Russell Ellwanger, CEO of Tower Semiconductor



. “By utilizing Tower’s PH18DA platform, this collaboration allows OpenLight’s heterogeneous integration technology to provide a secure path to higher speeds without the need for complex and expensive integration alternatives like Thin Film Lithium Niobate (TFLN), BTO or polymers.”







For more detailed information on this and OpenLight, please visit OpenLight at the







OFC Conference







on 1-3 April 2025,







booth# 4231





.







For more detailed information on this and Tower Semiconductor’s technology offerings, please visit Tower’s booth at the







OFC Conference







, 1-3 April 2025,







booth #3222





.







About OpenLight







OpenLight is the world leader in custom PASIC design. OpenLight’s PASIC technology integrates all the components of silicon photonics devices, both active and passive components, into one chip. Our executive and engineering teams deliver the world’s first open silicon photonics platform with integrated lasers, amplifiers and modulators to improve the performance, power efficiency and reliability of designs for telecom, datacom, LiDAR, healthcare, HPC, AI and optical computing applications. With over 350 patents, OpenLight is bringing optical solutions to places they have never been before and enabling technologies and innovation that weren’t previously possible. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with offices in Silicon Valley. Read more at



www.openlightphotonics.com



.







About Tower Semiconductor







Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development and process platforms for its customers in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), photonics and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services, including development, transfer and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns one operating facility in Israel (200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), and two in Japan (200mm and 300mm), which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo. It also shares a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy, with STMicroelectronics as well as has access to a 300mm-capacity corridor in Intel’s New Mexico factory. For more information, please visit



www.towersemi.com



.









Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. A complete discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements included in this press release or which may otherwise affect Tower’s business is included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Tower’s most recent filings on Forms 20-F, F-3, F-4 and 6-K, as were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Israel Securities Authority. Tower does not intend to update, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, the information contained in this release.







###









Tower Semiconductor Company Contact:



Orit Shahar | +972-74-7377440 |





oritsha@towersemi.com











Tower Semiconductor Investor Relations Contact:



Liat Avraham | +972-4-6506154 |



liatavra@towersemi.com









Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.