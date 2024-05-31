News & Insights

OpenLearning AGM Success and Global Growth

OpenLearning Ltd. (AU:OLL) has released an update.

OpenLearning Limited, an AI-powered SaaS platform specializing in lifelong learning, has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with notable approval for the Adoption of Remunerations Report exceeding 75% in favor. The company, serving over 3.5 million learners through partnerships with more than 220 educational providers, continues to strengthen its global footprint in the online education sector. Shareholders are encouraged to stay informed via the OpenLearning website and register for electronic updates through the share registry, Automic.

