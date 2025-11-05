OPENLANE, Inc. Reports Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $47.9 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $28.4 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, OPENLANE, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50.6 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $498.4 million from $459.8 million last year.

OPENLANE, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $47.9 Mln. vs. $28.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $498.4 Mln vs. $459.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.22 - $1.26

