OPENLANE, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $37.6 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $19.4 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, OPENLANE, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.8 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.7% to $527.9 million from $460.1 million last year.

OPENLANE, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37.6 Mln. vs. $19.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $527.9 Mln vs. $460.1 Mln last year.

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