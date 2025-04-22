OPENLANE Appoints Brad Herring As CFO

(RTTNews) - OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR), an operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, announces the company has named Brad Herring as EVP and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 27, 2025.

Herring will be responsible for leading all financial, reporting and investor-facing functions across OPENLANE, including the company's capital investment strategy. Herring also joins OPENLANE's executive team and will report to CEO Peter Kelly.

"We remain committed to our vision to build the world's greatest digital marketplace for used vehicles," said Peter Kelly, CEO of OPENLANE. "Brad has a long track record improving financial and operational performance while increasing visibility and strengthening rapport with investors — a great fit as OPENLANE extends our momentum. His growth-mindset grounded in data, analytics and collaboration will complement and reinforce our culture of bold innovation and disciplined financial management. Brad's stable leadership and diverse experiences are just what we need to advance our strategy while delivering the very best results for both our customers and our stockholders."

Most recently, Herring spent more than a dozen years serving as CFO of digitally-forward companies including Enfusion (ENFN), a SAAS provider for hedge funds and asset managers, and Shift4 Payments (FOUR).

Herring also was the CFO of Elavon, a global provider of merchant services and payment processing, and Fiserv's Digital Banking Group. Previously, he held roles of progressive financial leadership at Equifax, Delta Air Lines and ING North America.

