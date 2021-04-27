Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) closed the most recent trading day at $21.53, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.62% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from OPEN as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 11, 2021.

OPEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.13 per share and revenue of $4.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.38% and +57.1%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OPEN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. OPEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

