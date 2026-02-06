Opendoor Technologies: Disruptive Real Estate Stock or Value Trap?​

Key Points

Opendoor stock achieved meme-stock status and posted massive gains in 2025.

The company's sales are declining, and efficiency improvements may not be enough to make the stock a long-term winner.

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) made waves in the stock market last year with some incredibly volatile moves. Despite some big pullbacks, the company's share price is still up more than 260% over the last 12 months of trading. On the other hand, the stock is also down 52% from its 52-week high.

Opendoor is aiming to carry out a major turnaround strategy and energize its iBuyer real estate business, but some big questions remains about whether the comeback play will pan out. Does Opendoor have what it takes to disrupt the real estate industry, or is the stock just another value trap?

What's next for Opendoor?

To chart what might come next for Opendoor, it's a good idea to put its big stock gains over the last year in context. The company's huge valuation run up over the last year was heavily powered by meme-stock momentum.

Opendoor's share price surged last year after EMJ Capital founder and president Eric Jackson championed the stock as a potentially massive winner. But while the stock saw massive gains in conjunction with achieving hot meme-stock status, actual business performance was less flashy.

Opendoor posted sales of roughly $915 million in last year's third quarter -- down substantially from the roughly $1.38 billion in revenue it recorded in the prior-year period. Meanwhile, gross profit came in at roughly $66 million -- down from $105 million in the prior-year quarter. In addition to the sales decline in the period, gross margin deteriorated to 7.2% from 7.6% in the previous year's quarter.

On the other hand, the company's non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss in Q3 2025 narrowed to $61 million from $70 million in Q3 2024. Opendoor has been relying on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and other efficiency initiatives to reduce its operating expenses, and these efforts appear to be paying off. The company has significantly reduced its head count, and it may be able to continue leveraging AI-driven efficiency improvements across the operations of its iBuyer platform.

With a market cap of approximately $4.9 billion, Opendoor is valued roughly in line with this year's expected sales. That's a valuation that could potentially leave room for upside, but the business is still coming off a roughly 34% year-over-year sales decline in its last reported quarter.

The demand outlook in Opendoor's corner of the real estate market has weakened over the last year, and the company's valuation still looks elevated thanks to the attention from meme-stock traders that it received last year. With that in mind, I wouldn't buy into the stock right now.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

