Opendoor Technologies (BIT:1OPEN) Price Target Increased by 31.12% to 3.10

The average one-year price target for Opendoor Technologies (BIT:1OPEN) has been revised to €3.10 / share. This is an increase of 31.12% from the prior estimate of €2.37 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €0.79 to a high of €7.32 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 42.39% from the latest reported closing price of €5.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opendoor Technologies. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 6.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1OPEN is 0.07%, an increase of 217.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.26% to 303,953K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 26,101K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,829K shares , representing an increase of 66.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1OPEN by 4,286.86% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 25,877K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015K shares , representing an increase of 92.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1OPEN by 14,674.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,830K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,071K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1OPEN by 51.52% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,189K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,824K shares , representing a decrease of 25.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1OPEN by 91.59% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 13,946K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,824K shares , representing an increase of 15.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1OPEN by 1,488.26% over the last quarter.

