Opendoor (OPEN) Q2 Revenue Up 4%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) was $1.60 billion in Q2 2025, surpassing expectations and rising 4% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive at $23 million for Q2 2025, marking a return to profitability.

Forward guidance indicates a sharp contraction in revenue and margins for Q3 2025.

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), a leader in digitizing residential real estate transactions, released its second quarter 2025 results on August 5, 2025. The standout news was Revenue (GAAP) reached $1.60 billion, compared to the analyst estimate of $1.50 billion, up 4% year over year and beating expectations by $97 million. The company reported a net loss per share of $(0.04) (GAAP), meeting the $(0.03) consensus estimate. Despite this, Opendoor returned to positive adjusted EBITDA with $23 million, its first such result since 2022. Overall, the period showed improved operational discipline and strong sales growth.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.04) $(0.03) $(0.29) 86.2 % Revenue N/A $1.50 billion $1.51 billion N/A Gross Profit $128 million $129 million (-0.8 %) Adjusted EBITDA $23 million $(5) million NM Homes Sold 4,299 4,078 5.4 %

Business Overview and Recent Focus

Opendoor Technologies operates an online platform that streamlines buying and selling homes. The company uses proprietary pricing algorithms and digital assessment tools to simplify the process for sellers and buyers, offering quick cash offers and reducing the friction of traditional real estate transactions. Its approach challenges the classic offline brokerage model by centralizing and digitizing each step of the process.

Recently, Opendoor has focused on operational efficiency and growth of its agent-led platforms. Management has made pricing accuracy and risk management top priorities, as these influence profitability and balance sheet strength. Key factors for success remain accurate home valuation, adoption of its digital solutions, and the ability to manage market volatility while maintaining financial flexibility.

Highlights from the Quarter

The quarter showed notable gains despite a soft housing market. Revenue (GAAP) not only beat expectations, but homes sold jumped to 4,299, up 5% versus Q2 2024 and 46% versus Q1 2025. This signals ongoing demand for Opendoor’s streamlined digital platform, even as overall market activity slows.

Gross profit (GAAP) was stable at $128 million, nearly flat from last year, but gross margin edged down to 8.2% from 8.5%. This slight compression is connected to a higher mix of older, lower-margin inventory and deliberate moves to maintain wider pricing spreads. Contribution margin (non-GAAP) declined to 4.4% from 6.3% in Q2 2024. Management emphasized that it is prioritizing margin discipline even if it means slowing the pace of acquisitions.

Inventory reduction was a major theme. Home purchases fell to 1,757, a 63% drop from Q2 2024. Inventory count ended at 4,538 homes, down 32% year over year. The percentage of homes held over 120 days rose to 36%, up from 14% in Q2 2024. This increase suggests slower resales and could be a drag on future margins.

Adjusted EBITDA returned to positive territory at $23 million, marking an important milestone for the business. Net loss (GAAP) improved substantially, narrowing to $(29) million compared to $(92) million in Q2 2024. Free cash rose, with cash and equivalents at $789 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $671 million as of December 31, 2024. However, the company incurred $6 million in restructuring charges, reflecting ongoing efforts to right-size its operations amid lower home purchase volumes.

Product and Platform Developments

Opendoor’s central platform continues to digitize the core home transaction. Its main products include rapid cash offers for sellers and an agent-led distribution platform that allows real estate agents to present Opendoor’s services directly to clients.

During the period, the company emphasized growth in agent-led partnerships, rolling out new pilot programs in 11 markets. These are designed to be capital-light, meaning they drive revenue without tying up cash in home inventory. Management highlighted its digital risk management tools as an area of ongoing investment. The marketplace product, initially rolled out in three cities, is currently on hold for review in light of subdued housing activity.

Outlook and Guidance

Leadership provided a cautious outlook for the next quarter. Revenue is expected to fall sharply to $800 million to $875 million for Q3 2025, nearly a 50% sequential decline from the prior quarter’s result. Contribution profit (non-GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) are also forecast to drop, with management projecting a return to negative adjusted EBITDA in the range of $(28) million to $(21) million and contribution profit of just $22 million to $29 million. This reflects the impact of lower home acquisition activity and rising inventory age.

Guidance signals that topline and profitability will face significant pressure in coming months, as management's outlook calls for revenue of $1.45 billion to $1.525 billion, Contribution Profit of $65 million to $75 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $10 million to $20 million. The company did not provide yearly guidance beyond the upcoming period, noting ongoing uncertainty in the U.S. housing market and the deliberate tradeoff management is making in pursuit of margin stability over chasing transaction volumes. OPEN does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

