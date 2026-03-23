Opendoor Expands U.S. Footprint: Is Scale Gaining Traction?

Opendoor Technologies OPEN has significantly expanded its geographic coverage, positioning its platform as an option for nearly all homeowners across the contiguous United States. Management stated that, while it took the company nearly a decade to reach availability for approximately one-third of U.S. homes, recent updates under “Opendoor 2.0” have extended coverage to nearly the entire Lower 48 within a matter of weeks. This expansion reflects changes in OPEN’s operational model and data infrastructure.



A key enabler of this broader reach is the company’s investment in data systems and automation. Opendoor highlighted the integration of nearly 200 multiple listing service (MLS) datasets, coordination across more than 100 brokerage regions and the development of standardized property attributes. In addition, the company has implemented near-real-time data ingestion through over 1,000 data pipelines, supporting market-agnostic pricing tools and underwriting capabilities.



Management indicated that the expanded coverage is already contributing to increased lead generation. The company is generating thousands of incremental qualified leads per week without additional marketing spend, supported by improved data capabilities and broader market access.



The expansion is being implemented alongside ongoing efforts to improve unit economics and operational efficiency. Opendoor continues to refine pricing models, enhance resale velocity and invest in product features designed to support conversion. Management noted that these initiatives are part of its ongoing efforts to scale acquisitions and improve unit economics.



Opendoor’s nationwide expansion underscores its focus on increasing its total addressable market while strengthening its operating model. As the company continues to scale its platform, execution across pricing, conversion and inventory management remains an area of focus.

Comparisons With Peers

Peers in the digital real estate space are also pursuing scale, though through differing operating models and execution strategies. Zillow Group, Inc. ZG continues to scale its integrated housing ecosystem by connecting buyers, sellers, agents and lenders within a unified platform. Management emphasized improvements in conversion, engagement and transaction outcomes through a more integrated experience, reflecting continued progress in scaling ZG’s marketplace model.



At the same time, Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD is scaling through a multi-solution platform that includes cash offers, marketplace transactions, brokerage services and renovation offerings. Management highlighted improvements in conversion infrastructure, pricing precision and capital deployment, alongside early signs of increasing transaction activity entering 2026. OPAD indicated that these changes reflect a disciplined approach to scaling volumes while maintaining capital efficiency.



Within this context, Opendoor’s strategy reflects a focus on expanding coverage and improving operational efficiency as it scales its platform. While Zillow is driving scale through an integrated, asset-light ecosystem and Offerpad is scaling through a diversified transaction platform with disciplined capital deployment, Opendoor’s recent expansion and lead generation trends indicate early signs of traction in its scaling efforts.

OPEN’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Opendoor have declined 21.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s fall of 18.3%.

OPEN’s Three-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, OPEN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.95, significantly below the industry’s average of 3.76.

OPEN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPEN’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year uptick of 53.9%. The EPS estimate for 2026 has increased 29.4% in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of OPEN Stock



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OPEN stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.