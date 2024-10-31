News & Insights

OpenDoor Expands Travelko’s Airline Comparison with ly.com

October 31, 2024 — 04:25 am EDT

Open Door (JP:3926) has released an update.

OpenDoor Inc.’s Travelko has partnered with China’s ly.com to enhance its overseas airline ticket comparison service, offering a broader selection of booking sites and competitive prices. This collaboration allows users to easily compare and find economical travel options, enhancing convenience for travelers. Travelko aims to continuously improve its service to meet customer needs effectively.

