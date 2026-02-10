OpenClaw: Agentic AI's "ChatGPT Moment"

2026: Agentic AI (From Chat to Action)

Thus far in the AI boom, investors have been hyper-focused on chatbots and large language models (LLMs) like ‘Gemini’ and ‘ChatGPT.’ Chatbots are a focus because they are client-facing, easy-to-understand, and are powered by America’s most prominent companies. While chatbots continue to see revenue growth, gains in popularity, and technological improvements, tech investors need to be aware of other disruptive technologies in the AI industry. According to IBM (IBM), ‘agentic AI’ is an artificial intelligence system that can accomplish a specific goal with limited supervision. It consists of AI agents and machine learning models that mimic human decision-making to solve problems in real time.

ClawdBot: Agentic AI’s ‘ChatGPT’ Moment

Agentic AI just had its ‘ChatGPT Moment.’ ClawdBot (now known as OpenClaw) launched in January 2026. The self-hosted AI agent can execute tasks directly from messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Slack. Unlike traditional LLMs that merely generate text responses, OpenClaw can read and write files, browse the web, and interact with other applications, all while running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Why should investors care? In 1994, Jeff Bezos decided to start Amazon (AMZN) after reading that web usage was growing at a mind-boggling 2,300% per year. The rest is history. Similarly, OpenClaw has exploded in popularity, gaining a mind-boggling 20,7000 GitHub stars in a single day. Meanwhile, AI agent integration searches exploded from just 110 to more than 12,000 in a single month.



Agentic AI: Slowly, then All at Once

While it is unclear just how disruptive agentic AI will be, the price action and news over the past few weeks are telling.

In just the past few weeks:

· Monday.com (MNDY) plunged more than 20% amid weak guidance and rising concerns that AI will disrupt its project management software business model.

· Databricks, a private, San Francisco-based tech company, raised $7 billion to build its AI agent database amid “overwhelming investor interest.”

· Alphabet (GOOGL) introduced ‘PaperBanana’, an agentic framework that automates publication-ready methodology diagrams and statistical plots.

Bottom Line

The era of simply chatting with AI is rapidly evolving into one where AI does the work for us. With the advent of OpenClaw, the AI backdrop is transitioning from models that talk to agents that act.

