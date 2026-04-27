OpenAI Working With Qualcomm, MediaTek On AI-Focused Device Chips: Reports

(RTTNews) - OpenAI is reportedly working with Qualcomm and MediaTek to develop processors for a next-generation AI-focused device.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, OpenAI is working with MediaTek and Qualcomm to develop smartphone processors, with Luxshare as the exclusive system co-design and manufacturing partner. Mass production is expected in 2028. The planned device is part of OpenAI's broader push into consumer hardware. Kuo added that "only by fully controlling both the operating system and hardware can OpenAI deliver a comprehensive AI agent service."

The initiative builds on OpenAI's earlier move into hardware, including its acquisition of a startup led by former Jony Ive, signaling ambitions to integrate AI more deeply into everyday consumer devices.

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