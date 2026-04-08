OpenAI Shutters Sora: A Win for Meta Platforms Amid a Rocky Stretch

As of late, not much has been going well for Magnificent Seven member, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).

In 2026, the stock has fallen more than 10% and is closing in on a 15% decline for the year. Overall, Meta has experienced more than 25% drawdown from its 52-week high in August of last year.

Concerns about excessive artificial intelligence (AI) spending continue to linger, even as Meta is projecting Q1 2026 sales growth at its fastest pace in years.

More recently, legal issues with potentially significant consequences have battered the stock. Additionally, like much of the market, the conflict in Iran is dragging Meta down.

However, amid this negativity, Meta secured a clear win over one of the top companies in the AI race: OpenAI. As OpenAI shuts down its Sora app, a challenger to Meta’s social media dominance falls by the wayside, illustrating why Meta’s approach to AI-generated content is more sustainable.

OpenAI Takes Aim at Meta’s Reels With Sora

Sora was OpenAI’s answer to Instagram Reels and TikTok; a short-form video alternative to these highly established platforms.

The content on Sora was fundamentally different from that of Meta’s Reels in that all of the content was AI-generated. While Reels also contains a significant amount of AI videos, human-generated or AI-assisted content continues to play a large role.

When OpenAI first released Sora at the end of September 2025, interest was palpable. Downloads soared to 1 million in just five days, and Sora became the number one app on Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store. Notably, in the first week of October, Meta shares declined by around 3%, while the S&P 500 Index was slightly positive. Downloads reportedly spiked to 2.5 million in October and 3.2 million in November.

For Meta, new competition in short-form videos from a well-funded firm was a non-dismissible threat to its advertising business. This is particularly true, as Reels has become a very significant revenue driver for the company.

In Q3 2025, Meta noted that Reels had achieved an annual revenue run rate of over $50 billion, equating to revenue that quarter of nearly $12.5 billion. Thus, Reels accounted for approximately 25% of the $51.2 billion in total revenue Meta generated in Q3 2025.

As it turned out, Sora’s threat would be gone after less than a year, with the app being a somewhat comical failure.

Sora’s Downfall: Economics Deemed “Completely Unsustainable"

After peaking in November, Sora’s downloads fell off a cliff, dropping to 2.2 million by December and 1.1 million by February 2026.

Many argue that the novelty of a fully AI-generated video platform quickly wore off on users. By late March 2025, OpenAI said it would shut down Sora, as reports emerged that the company had lost an astronomical amount of money while operating it.

With Sora built around AI-generated video, OpenAI had to run substantial inference workloads to produce clips on demand. That translated into heavy energy usage and consumed computing resources that could have supported other tools. In fact, estimates suggest that OpenAI was spending $15 million a day on inference to operate Sora. On an annualized basis, this would equate to roughly $5.4 billion in costs.

Meanwhile, over Sora’s entire life, the app reportedly generated a staggeringly low $2.1 million in revenue. It's not hard to see why Sora’s head of development, Bill Pebbles, called the app’s economics “completely unsustainable."

To add insult to injury, after shutting down Sora, OpenAI lost the $1 billion content partnership it had signed with Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS).

With Sora Gone, Meta Keeps Its Social Media Stronghold

Sora’s closure removes one more would-be competitor from the short-form video landscape, but the deeper takeaway is what it suggests about distribution and costs.

A fully AI-generated feed forces the platform itself to shoulder the inference bill for a large share of what users watch and create. When usage rises, costs can scale brutally. When novelty fades, the economics can break.

This doesn’t mean that AI-generated videos can’t be successful, but rather that doing so through a completely new platform is highly difficult.

In this context, it will be interesting to see if Meta continues to operate its “Vibes” app, which looked like a quick defensive move after Sora’s debut to ensure Meta had a standalone option if AI-only video feeds turned out to be viable.

With Sora’s economics now exposed, Meta may opt to wind Vibes down. Or Meta learns from Sora’s mistakes and finds a sustainable way to keep Vibes alive by targeting a niche audience.

However, the safer bet for AI-generated content may be integration rather than isolation: mixing AI clips alongside human and AI-assisted videos in an established feed. That approach keeps inference costs down and reduces the likelihood of user fatigue, while still letting creators experiment with AI tools. This is the exact strategy that Meta is executing through Reels, and it is a key component of its massive AI-enabled advertising engine.

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