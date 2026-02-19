OpenAI Partners With Tata Group To Expand AI Infrastructure In India

(RTTNews) - OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research company, has partnered with India's Tata Group to secure 100 megawatts of AI-ready data center capacity, with plans to scale the deployment to 1 gigawatt over time. This marks one of OpenAI's most significant infrastructure investments outside the United States.

Under the agreement, OpenAI will become the first customer of Tata Consultancy Services' HyperVault data center platform, initially deploying 100 megawatts of capacity.

The partnership also includes a large-scale rollout of ChatGPT Enterprise across Tata's workforce and the adoption of OpenAI's Codex tools to standardize AI-native software development within TCS engineering teams.

The collaboration falls under OpenAI's "OpenAI for India" initiative, reflecting the country's growing importance to the company. CEO Sam Altman has stated that India now has more than 100 million weekly ChatGPT users, making it one of OpenAI's fastest-growing markets.

Local hosting will enable OpenAI to run advanced models within India, reducing latency and meeting data residency and compliance requirements for regulated industries and government workloads. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In addition, OpenAI plans to open offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru this year, deepening its enterprise and developer engagement as India positions itself as a global AI hub.

