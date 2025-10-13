Markets
AVGO

OpenAI Partners With Broadcom To Co-Develop AI Accelerator Systems

October 13, 2025 — 11:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - In order to scale AI infrastructure, OpenAI and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Monday announced a partnership to jointly develop 10 gigawatts of custom AI accelerators, integrating Broadcom's Ethernet and connectivity solutions.

The agreement calls for the deployment of racks of AI accelerator and network systems to start in the second half of 2026 and be finished by the end of 2029.

In order to improve performance and intelligence, OpenAI will design the accelerators and systems, integrating knowledge from its cutting-edge AI models straight into hardware.

Through the partnership, OpenAI's facilities and partner data centers will be able to meet the growing demand for AI worldwide.

AVGO is currently trading at $355.10, up $30.47 or 9.39 percent on the Nasdaq.

