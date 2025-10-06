OpenAI To Deploy 6 Gigawatts Of AMD GPUs

(RTTNews) - AMD (AMD) and OpenAI announced a 6 gigawatt agreement to power OpenAI's next-generation AI infrastructure across multiple generations of AMD Instinct GPUs. The first 1 gigawatt deployment of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs is set to begin in the second half of 2026. OpenAI will work with AMD as a core strategic compute partner to drive large-scale deployments of AMD technology.

The agreement is expected to be highly accretive to AMD's non-GAAP earnings-per-share. As part of the agreement, AMD has issued OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million shares of AMD common stock, structured to vest as specific milestones are achieved. The first tranche vests with the initial 1 gigawatt deployment, with additional tranches vesting as purchases scale up to 6 gigawatts.

"Our partnership with OpenAI is expected to deliver tens of billions of dollars in revenue for AMD while accelerating OpenAIs AI infrastructure buildout," said Jean Hu, EVP, CFO and treasurer, AMD.

