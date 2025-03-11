News & Insights

Open Text a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 4.0% Yield (OTEX)

March 11, 2025 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 4.0% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Open Text Corp is an underlying holding representing 2.13% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $17,788,163 worth of OTEX shares.

Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Open Text Corp is $1.05/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/07/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for OTEX, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

OTEX operates in the Application Software sector, among companies like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and Oracle Corp (ORCL).

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
