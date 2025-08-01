Open Text Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.41, changing hands as low as $28.37 per share. Open Text Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OTEX's low point in its 52 week range is $22.79 per share, with $34.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.38.

