Open Text Q3 Earnings Decline

May 01, 2025 — 09:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Open Text Corp. (OTEX) Thursday announced a decline in third quarter earnings, while revenues declined 13.3 percent from the prior year.

Quarterly earnings were $93 million or $0.35 per share, down from $98 million or $0.36 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $216 million or $0.82 per share , while it was $257 million or $0.94 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.254 billion, down from $1.447 billion a year ago.

