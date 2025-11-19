Open Text Extends Partnership With Google Cloud To Help Organizations Solve Complex Business Issues

(RTTNews) - Open Text Corp. (OTEX), Wednesday announced an extended partnership with Google Cloud, combining its enterprise information management expertise with the latter's AI and infrastructure technologies to help organizations solve complex business challenges with confidence and agility. The partnership aims to deliver transformative solutions across artificial intelligence, data privacy, and sovereign cloud infrastructure.

Sandy Ono, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer at OpenText, commented, "Together we're unlocking new possibilities for customers to apply AI in secure, scalable, and industry-specific ways that drive real business outcomes."

Meanwhile, the company is also introducing a new data protection solution for the retail sector, which integrates OpenText's Data Privacy and Protection (Voltage) platform with Google BigQuery.

In the pre-market hours, OTEX is trading at $33.555, up 1.61 percent on the Nasdaq.

