Markets
OTEX

Open Text Extends Partnership With Google Cloud To Help Organizations Solve Complex Business Issues

November 19, 2025 — 09:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Open Text Corp. (OTEX), Wednesday announced an extended partnership with Google Cloud, combining its enterprise information management expertise with the latter's AI and infrastructure technologies to help organizations solve complex business challenges with confidence and agility. The partnership aims to deliver transformative solutions across artificial intelligence, data privacy, and sovereign cloud infrastructure.

Sandy Ono, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer at OpenText, commented, "Together we're unlocking new possibilities for customers to apply AI in secure, scalable, and industry-specific ways that drive real business outcomes."

Meanwhile, the company is also introducing a new data protection solution for the retail sector, which integrates OpenText's Data Privacy and Protection (Voltage) platform with Google BigQuery.

In the pre-market hours, OTEX is trading at $33.555, up 1.61 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OTEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.