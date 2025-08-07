Open Text Corp Reveals Drop In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $28.83 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $248.22 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Open Text Corp reported adjusted earnings of $249.84 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to $1.310 billion from $1.362 billion last year.

Open Text Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.83 Mln. vs. $248.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $1.310 Bln vs. $1.362 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.