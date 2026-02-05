Open Text Corp Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Open Text Corp (OTEX) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $168.09 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $229.86 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Open Text Corp reported adjusted earnings of $286 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $1.326 billion from $1.334 billion last year.

Open Text Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

