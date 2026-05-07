Open Text Corp Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Open Text Corp (OTEX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $172.65 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $92.80 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Open Text Corp reported adjusted earnings of $250.16 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $1.282 billion from $1.254 billion last year.

Open Text Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $172.65 Mln. vs. $92.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $1.282 Bln vs. $1.254 Bln last year.

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