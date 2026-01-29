Open Text Appoints Ayman Antoun As CEO

(RTTNews) - Open Text Corp. (OTEX), an information management software company, on Thursday announced that the Board has appointed Ayman Antoun as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective April 20.

Antoun will take over from James McGourlay, who continues to serve as Interim CEO, following a thoughtful search process. McGourlay will move to a role within the Executive Leadership Team.

Executive Chair and Chief Strategy Officer Thomas Jenkins will return to the role of Chair of the Board.

Antoun brings more than three decades of experience in the technology industry and has served as the President of IBM Americas.

