OPEN to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 27, after market close.

See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 34.6%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Opendoor Technologies Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Opendoor Technologies Inc. Quote

OPEN’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Opendoor Technologies’ revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $965 million, implying a 10.9% year-over-year increment. The top line is anticipated to have benefited from extended market reach, enabling sellers to approach OPEN first when selling their homes.

Opendoor Technologies’ contribution margin is expected to have gained from higher resale clearance, coupled with a slight impact of lower concessions and buyer broker commissions. We believe OPEN’s adjusted operating expenses to have been reduced on the back of lower advertising spend, coupled with a reduction in fixed and variable expenses.

The consensus mark for this quarter’s loss is pegged at 14 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 15 cents a year ago. The bottom line is anticipated to have been affected by weak margins.

What Our Model Says About OPEN

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Opendoor Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

OPEN currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

CBIZ, Inc., CBZ: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $350.1 million, indicating a year-over-year fall of 6.9%. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 23 cents, whereas it incurred a loss of 26 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters and missed in the other two, delivering a negative average earnings surprise of 2%.

CBZ has an Earnings ESP of +12.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The company is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 26.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. ARIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $110.9 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 6.5%. The consensus mark for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 58.8%. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the four trailing quarters, met once and missed in the other two, delivering a negative average earnings surprise of 4.9%.

ARIS has an Earnings ESP of +69.17% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 26.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.