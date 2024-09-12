Open Lending Appoints Chuck Jehl As CEO

(RTTNews) - Open Lending Corp. (LPRO) said that it has appointed Chuck Jehl to serve as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Jehl will continue to serve as Open Lending's Interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company conducts a comprehensive search for Jehl's replacement in the Chief Financial Officer role.

Jehl has served as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer since March 2024 and as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer since August 2020. Prior to Open Lending, Jehl spent 14 years at Forestar Group Inc. in a variety of executive leadership roles including Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer from 2015 through 2019 and Chief Accounting Officer from 2005 through 2013.

Prior to Forestar, he held various leadership roles at Guaranty Insurance Services from 2000 through 2005, including Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

