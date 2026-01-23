Onward Medical Appoints Ali Kiboro As CFO

(RTTNews) - Onward Medical N.V. (ONWRF, ONWD.BR), a Dutch medical technology company, on Friday announced that it has appointed Ali Kiboro as Chief Financial Officer, effective January.

Ali Kiboro brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience and has previously served as CFO at AliveDx.

The company said its purpose-driven mission, differentiated technology platforms, and rapid progress across innovation and commercial execution position the business well for the future.

The company added that it looks forward to contributing to the company's long-term success.

On Thursday, Onward Medical closed trading 6.89% higher at EUR 4.6550 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

