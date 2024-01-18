Onto Innovation (ONTO) Unveils Next-Generation Firefly System

Onto Innovation ONTO recently unveiled the new Firefly G3 inspection and metrology system designed for automated process control for high volume production of panel-level substrates.

The new Firefly system supports additional process control steps through the use of 3D metrology sensors. The system is now capable of measuring film thicknesses and the height of metal RDL lines. The addition of these sensors will enable users to collect important data needed to mature their process in a relatively shorter time.

Management noted that the Firefly G3 system’s inspection and metrology functionalities complement ONTO’s JetStep family of panel-level lithography systems by leveraging the proprietary “feed-forward and feedback software.” This will aid in offering high-resolution data to optimize “layer-over-layer overlay accuracy throughout all layers on each side of the panel being processed,” thereby boosting current panel performance and yield.

Further, it highlighted that the Firefly G3 system, when used in combination with the company’s existing Clearfind technology and TrueADC software, will replace the numerous tools and operators used for defect review and classification. This will help users to augment yields and boost the panel substrate throughput.

The next-generation Firefly system was first shipped to a tier one client whose operations involve support for a variety of AI chiplet-based panel-level packages. Various other clients are expected to take delivery of the new system in the first half of 2024.

Headquartered in Wilmington, MA, Onto Innovation specializes in the design, development, manufacture and support of metrology and inspection tools primarily for semiconductor device fabricators, silicon wafer manufacturers and advanced packaging manufacturers in the semiconductor space.

In the last reported quarter, Onto Innovation’s performance was affected by the delayed shipment of two lithography systems and lower advanced node segment revenues. Revenues from the Systems and software segment were also down 21.6% in the third quarter, while total revenues plunged 19% on a year-over-year basis.

In the fourth quarter, the company expects the advanced node market to suffer due to additional pushouts by leading memory manufacturers. Macroeconomic turbulence and high customer concentration risks remain concerning.

However, healthy demand from specialty devices and advanced packaging is likely to have provided some cushioning to the performance. Going ahead, the company’s top line is likely to benefit from rising AI device volumes. Increasing customer adoption of its Dragonfly G3 process control system and JetStep lithography tool is a tailwind.

At present, Onto Innovation carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

