Onto Innovation (ONTO) Launches Dragonfly G3 With EB40 Module

Onto Innovation ONTO has announced the first shipment of Dragonfly G3 system with the new EB40 module to a semiconductor manufacturer. The module has been pre-ordered by 11 customers.

Integrating the Dragonfly G3 system with the EB40 module enables all-surface wafer inspection and provides a new algorithm for defect detection.

Onto Innovation Inc. Price and Consensus

Onto Innovation Inc. price-consensus-chart | Onto Innovation Inc. Quote

The Dragonfly G3 platform combines 2D and 3D technology that helps in detecting defects and measuring features for front-end and packaging. The Dragonfly G3 platform has applications in various fields such as reconstituted wafers, gel and waffle pack inspection and large die, multi-chip packages etc.

All-surface inspection is becoming increasingly important for quality assurance in foundries that produce advanced packages. Edge-handling equipment, which is required to accommodate thinner wafers, is causing chips and cracks into the die along the wafer's edge, which leads to higher loss.

So early inspection of wafer edge and wafer fab in-line process control is becoming important to protect yield. As per Precedence Research, the global advanced packaging market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The new EB40 solution delivers the sensitivity needed to quickly identify these problems and analytics software like Onto's ADC (automatic defect classification) to determine the kind of defect, impact and source.

The Dragonfly G3 system with the EB40 module can process twice as many wafers per hour compared to the previous module while allowing manufacturers to identify residue and particulates on the wafer surface more accurately, per company estimates.

Onto Innovation specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of process control systems for 2D and 3D macro inspection, optical critical dimension metrology and wafer inspection.

Onto Innovation reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.31 per share, rising 79% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.93%. The top-line grew 43% year over year. The performance was driven by higher demand from several end markets, particularly advanced nodes, specialty devices and advanced packaging.

Shares of Onto Innovation have gained 4.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 14.8%.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Onto Innovation currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital IDCC, Vishay Intertechnology VSH and Avnet AVT. InterDigital and Avnet currently sport a Zacks Ranks #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Vishay Intertechnology holds a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.28 per share, increasing 5.13% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 15%.



InterDigital’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 141.13%. Shares of IDCC have declined 19.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.68 per share, rising 10.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 22.7%.



Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 4.96%. Shares of VSH have declined 14.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avnet’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.83 per share, rising 20.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 37.2%.

Avnet’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 21.22%. Shares of Avnet have grown 7.7% in the past year

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.