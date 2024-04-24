Onto Innovation (ONTO) Adds New Capability to Dragonfly System

Onto Innovation ONTO recently introduced cutting-edge sub-surface inspection capability for its Dragonfly G3 2D/3D inspection and metrology platform. This innovative capability allows whole wafer inspection by identifying critical defects that have the potential to affect yield and disrupt subsequent processing stages.



As the industry shifts towards thinner and multi-layer wafer structures or “die bonding”, the sub-surface defects are riskier than before due to the reduced thickness of bonded layers. This makes the wafer more exposed to damage pre- or post-bonding, added the company.



Several sub-surface defects can occur at the time of bonding or thinning process, including micro cracks. These are likely to cause “die yield issues” and simultaneously damage the wafers with the loss of hundreds of die in an instant, highlighted ONTO.



The state-of-the-art tool embedded in the Dragonfly platform is expected to detect the “yield-killing defects” at “production speeds.”



Leveraging advanced infra-red (IR) technology along with specially built algorithms, the platform empowers the customers with the option to scan the full wafer for any concealed defects instead of being constrained to sample only selected areas of the wafer.



ONTO highlighted its Dragonfly G3 system’s high-speed IR capability in meeting the requirements of customers for a complete inspection capability with “production-worthy throughput.” Also, the flexibility of multiple objective lenses provides users with options for various magnifications suitable for different applications and devices.



By bolstering the Dragonfly platform with innovative capabilities, the company remains focused on gaining a larger share of the market for inspection products. ONTO’s Dragonfly G3 platform integrates 2D and 3D technologies to identify yield-killing defects and compute features that are important for advanced front-end and packaging technologies.



Citing a report from TechInsights, ONTO highlighted that the market for inspection products catering to wafer-level packaging is projected to expand from $400 million in 2024 to beyond $600 million by 2028.



The report further added that the advanced node portion of this particular market supporting HBM technologies and GPUs for AI applications shows an annual growth rate exceeding 19%, surpassing the overall market rate at present.

Based in Wilmington, MA, ONTO specializes in the design, development, manufacture and support of metrology and inspection tools primarily for semiconductor device fabricators, silicon wafer manufacturers and advanced packaging manufacturers in the semiconductor space.

At present, ONTO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has surged 124.3% compared with the sub-industry's growth of 110.8% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

