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Onterris, Inc. Q1 Loss Declines

May 07, 2026 — 01:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Onterris, Inc. (ONT) announced Loss for first quarter of -$12.690 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$12.690 million, or -$0.35 per share. This compares with -$19.359 million, or -$0.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.2% to $168.518 million from $177.834 million last year.

Onterris, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$12.690 Mln. vs. -$19.359 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.35 vs. -$0.64 last year. -Revenue: $168.518 Mln vs. $177.834 Mln last year.

This decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower emergency response revenue.

For the first quarter, the company posted an adjusted income of $4.578 million, or $0.12 per share, compared with $3.096 million, or $0.07 per share in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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