(RTTNews) - Onterris, Inc. (ONT) announced Loss for first quarter of -$12.690 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$12.690 million, or -$0.35 per share. This compares with -$19.359 million, or -$0.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.2% to $168.518 million from $177.834 million last year.

Onterris, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$12.690 Mln. vs. -$19.359 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.35 vs. -$0.64 last year. -Revenue: $168.518 Mln vs. $177.834 Mln last year.

This decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower emergency response revenue.

For the first quarter, the company posted an adjusted income of $4.578 million, or $0.12 per share, compared with $3.096 million, or $0.07 per share in the same period last year.

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