onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock

In a market environment where many companies are signaling caution, onsemi (NASDAQ: ON) has made a decisive statement of confidence. The semiconductor sector firm announced on Nov. 18 that its board has authorized a new, upsized $6 billion share repurchase program. The news immediately resonated with investors, sending the stock up more than 2.5% in after-hours trading.

This bold capital allocation move, especially in the face of a cyclical downturn, provides a clear window into management’s optimistic view of the company's long-term value and strategic direction.

onsemi’s Shareholder-Focused Strategic Play

Set to begin on Jan. 1, 2026, the new three-year share repurchase program is a significant escalation of onsemi’s commitment to returning capital to its shareholders. The $6 billion authorization is double the size of the company’s previous $3 billion program.

This move is backed by a solid track record: under the prior plan, onsemi spent approximately 100% of its 2025 free cash flow on buybacks, demonstrating a clear, disciplined capital return policy.

For investors, a buyback of this magnitude is a powerful bullish signal for several key reasons:

Boosts Earnings Per Share (EPS): By repurchasing shares, onsemi reduces its total share count, thereby increasing earnings per share (EPS), a critical metric that heavily influences stock valuation.

Signals Undervaluation: A large-scale buyback is management's most direct way of stating that it believes onsemi's stock price is trading below its intrinsic value. With a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, the $6 billion authorization represents the potential to repurchase over 30% of the company's shares, a substantial bet on its own future.

Creates Shareholder Value: While the company navigates the current market, the buyback provides an immediate and ongoing support mechanism for the stock price.

The Financial Strength Fueling the Buyback

onsemi's decision to launch such a substantial buyback is supported by a solid financial foundation and a clear strategy focused on high-demand, long-term growth markets. The company's third-quarter 2025 financial results, which reflected the broader industry slowdown with a 12% year-over-year (YOY) decline in revenue, still surpassed analyst expectations.

The report contained key indicators of stabilization. Revenue came in at $1.55 billion with a GAAP EPS of $0.63, beating consensus estimates on both fronts. More importantly, onsemi’s core markets showed sequential signs of life.

The Automotive segment grew 7% and the Industrial segment grew 5% quarter-over-quarter, suggesting the cyclical bottom may be forming. onsemi’s balance sheet underscores its ability to make such a bold move, with approximately $2.9 billion in cash and short-term investments and total liquidity of around $4 billion.

This underlying financial stability is reinforced by the company's strategic positioning in markets driven by powerful secular trends:

Automotive and Industrial: onsemi is a leader in intelligent power and sensing solutions for electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Its silicon carbide (SiC) products are critical for making EVs more efficient, and its sensors are essential for vehicle safety and automation.

AI Data Centers: The company is making significant inroads into the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence market. AI-related revenue has doubled YOY, on pace to reach $250 million in 2025. The recent acquisition of Vcore Power Technology IP is set to accelerate the company's roadmap for power management solutions in next-generation AI data centers.

Investing in Management's Confidence

The announcement of a $6 billion share repurchase program is a strategic declaration from onsemi's leadership.

It signals a deep-seated confidence in the company’s operational execution, its strong position in key growth markets, and its ability to generate substantial cash flow in the years ahead.

Even as the semiconductor industry faces cyclical headwinds, onsemi is making calculated investments in future-ready technologies such as Vertical GaN and SiC, while delivering immediate value through capital returns.

For investors, the buyback provides a tangible commitment to enhancing shareholder value and a strong vote of confidence in the company’s long-term trajectory.

