ONON Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.42, changing hands as high as $47.47 per share. On Holding AG shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ONON's low point in its 52 week range is $34.38 per share, with $61.2882 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.39.

