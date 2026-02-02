Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Reveals Climb In Nine Months Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (OPHLF) released a profit for its nine months that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at JPY68.949 billion, or JPY146.70 per share. This compares with JPY56.592 billion, or JPY120.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of JPY89.974 billion or JPY191.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to JPY397.036 billion from JPY374.562 billion last year.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: JPY68.949 Bln. vs. JPY56.592 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY146.70 vs. JPY120.42 last year. -Revenue: JPY397.036 Bln vs. JPY374.562 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 193.71 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 490.000 B

