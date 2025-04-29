Only 27% Of U.S. Adults Can Pass This Basic Money Quiz. How Do You Score?

America’s financial literacy report card is in, and the results aren’t good.

Only 27% of U.S. adults passed a seven-question quiz about basic financial concepts, according to results from the FINRA Foundation’s latest National Financial Capability Study. The multiple-choice quiz tests general knowledge of inflation, interest rates and probabilities without the need for complicated math.

“Knowledge of everyday financial concepts remains a challenge for many Americans,” said Gerri Walsh, president of the FINRA Foundation, in a statement.

The foundation, which is the education arm of FINRA, the financial industry’s self-regulatory body, has conducted the wide-ranging study every three years since 2009.

This year, the average score on the quiz was just 3.3 out of 7. In school terms, that’s about 47%, or an F. Only in 2009 did the average score equate to a passing grade. Then, the average number of correct answers was 3 out of 5, for a grade of 60% — barely a D.

The preliminary survey results released this month include only the scores for the financial literacy quiz. The remaining study, which includes a questionnaire on Americans’ financial situation and preferences from more than 25,000 adults, is slated for release in July.

The smartest states in the U.S. for financial literacy

FINRA Foundation’s sprawling survey includes at least 500 responses from each state. A breakdown of answers by state shows stark differences — with Minnesota barely edging out Wisconsin for the No.1 spot. In both states, more than 1 in 3 residents passed FINRA’s quiz.

On the other hand, Mississippi and Louisiana have the lowest share of residents who passed — both below 20%.

Here’s a look at how every state performed.

State (top 25) Percentage who answered at least five questions correctly State (bottom 25) Percentage who answered at least five questions correctly 1. Minnesota 34.8% 26. Ohio 28.9% 2. Wisconsin 34.5% 27. South Carolina 28% 3. Colorado 33.9% 28. Pennsylvania 27.8% 4. Wyoming 33.8% 29. New Jersey 27.8% 5. Washington 32.5% 30. Maryland 27.6% 6. Vermont 32.3% 31. Texas 27.3% 7. North Dakota 32% 32. Oklahoma 26.9% 8. Oregon 31.9% 33. Illinois 26.6% 9. Kansas 31.4% 34. Kentucky 26.2% 10. Hawaii 31.3% 35. Rhode Island 26.1% 11. Iowa 31.2% 36. Florida 25.7% 12. California 31.1% 37. Michigan 25.6% 13. New Hampshire 30.8% 38. Georgia 25.5% 14. Montana 30.7% 39. Nevada 25.4% 15. South Dakota 30.4% 40. New York 25.2% 16. Maine 30% 41. Tennessee 25.2% 17. Missouri 29.8% 42. Arizona 24.4% 18. Alaska 29.5% 43. Arkansas 24.2% 19. Idaho 29.4% 44. North Carolina 24% 20. Delaware 29.3% 45. Indiana 23,9% 21. Virginia 29% 46. New Mexico 23.2% 22. Connecticut 28.9% 47. West Virginia 21.4% 23. Massachusetts 28.9% 48. Alabama 20.2% 24. Utah 28.7% 49. Mississippi 19.2% 25. Nebraska 28.6% 50. Louisiana 18.1%

Adam Hardy for Money. Percentages rounded to nearest tenth.

Think you can do better? Take the quiz yourself.

One bright spot is that, compared to previous quizzes, respondents this time showed “significant improvement” on the question related to inflation, FINRA said.

The question reads: “Imagine that the interest rate on your savings account is 1% a year and inflation is 2% a year. After one year, would the money in the account buy more than it does today, exactly the same or less than today?” The multiple choice answers are: more, less, same , or I don’t know.

This year, a high of 58% answered correctly, “likely reflecting the impact of lived experience as well as increased focus on the topic,” Walsh said.

According to FINRA’s past studies, respondents who do well on the quiz typically manage their finances better than those who don’t score as highly — particularly when it comes to habits related to saving, spending and managing debt.

America’s struggle with basic financial literacy has fueled a call for more personal finance education in the classroom. According to the Council for Economic Education, 35 states now require students to take a course in personal finance to graduate.

Proponents of personal finance education in schools hope the classes will translate into financially informed adults. However, recent studies suggest the newly acquired financial knowledge doesn’t always translate into better financial habits.

More from Money:

On TikTok, Preparing for a Recession Is a Vibe

A Growing Share of Americans Are Struggling to Pay Their Credit Card Bills

Student Loan Delinquencies Are So Bad They’re Hurting America’s Average Credit Score

© Copyright 2025 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.