Online College Accreditation: What Accreditation Should A College Have?

The past few years have highlighted both the flexibility and the accessibility of attending college online. When applying to college, it’s important to consider college accreditation, which indicates a school’s standard of education and can impact your ability to qualify for financial aid or find a job after graduation. When choosing among online college programs, make sure proper accreditation is at the top of your list.

But what accreditation should a college have? Below, we outline the different types of accreditation and discuss why accreditation is important.

What Is Online College Accreditation?

Accreditation speaks to a college’s or university’s ability to provide quality education. Standards of accreditation are high, and the process to earn accreditation includes large quantities of paperwork, application materials, peer reviews and on-site (or online) evaluations. Online colleges can apply for and receive the same accreditation as their brick-and-mortar counterparts, with minimal variations.

All accrediting agencies must in turn earn accreditation from both the U.S. Department of Education (ED) and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). ED and CHEA hold accrediting bodies accountable for maintaining adequate and fair standards.

Institutional vs. Programmatic College Accreditation

The two primary categories of college accreditation are institutional and programmatic. Institutional accreditation applies to a whole college’s academic offerings and administration. Major institutional accrediting bodies include the following:

Programmatic accreditation applies to only one department or program within a college or university. Programmatic accreditors include agencies like The Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs for counseling psychology and the Accrediting Board for Engineering Technology for engineering.

Professional licenses and certifications often require candidates to hold degrees from accredited programs and/or institutions. Graduate programs commonly have this requirement as well.

Can Online College Programs Receive Regional Accreditation?

Regional accreditation can apply to online programs offered by established, accredited schools, such as Penn State World Campus. Online-only schools can also earn regional accreditation, as is the case with the University of Phoenix.

Schools that offer more than half of their programs online can also receive additional accreditation through the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). DEAC is an institutional accrediting body that ensures online programs maintain high educational standards.

Why Is Online Accreditation Important?

Regulating online college is critical to ensure learners are receiving a legitimate, high-quality education. Online college accreditation provides this regulatory framework.

Spend some time evaluating what type of online program suits you best. Students who plan to pursue a trade may not need to consider the impact of institutional accreditation, for example. Future teachers, on the other hand, should ensure their online program holds both institutional and programmatic accreditation so they can qualify for state licensure.

In the meantime, consider the following reasons why accreditation for online colleges is important.

Ensures High Academic Standards

Accredited online programs must maintain the same standards as their in-person equivalents. Checking to see if an online college holds regional or national accreditation is one way to ensure you’re receiving a quality education in your chosen field of study. You can search the Database of Accredited Postsecondary Institutions and Programs to verify your school’s accreditation status.

Enables Students to Receive Financial Aid

Your ability to receive financial aid, prepare to enter the workforce and transfer credits depends in part on your online school’s accreditation status. Employers and master’s and doctoral programs may not recognize degrees or credits from unaccredited institutions.

How Often Does a College Need to Renew Accreditation?

All colleges must renew accreditation. How long a school has before renewal, however, varies by type of accreditation and a school’s current accreditation status.

Most colleges, both online and in-person, renew accreditation every five to 10 years and must submit an annual status report. Based on the report and a school’s continued compliance with accreditation standards, an accrediting body may choose to delay the renewal process by another year or begin the review process sooner.

Accreditation renewal may involve a thorough review of documentation and reports, on-site visits or online reviews or interviews with professors and staff.

How Does a College Lose Accreditation?

After an accrediting body reviews all materials necessary for a college to renew accreditation, they can issue one of four rulings: accredited without conditions, accredited with conditions, probationary accreditation or denial of accreditation. In other words, a college can pass, receive a warning or lose its accreditation status.

Accreditation Without Conditions

Accreditation without conditions means a college is in full standards compliance.

Accreditation With Conditions

Accreditation with conditions means a college meets almost all standards and only has a few minor compliance issues to address. As long as a school remedies the areas of non-compliance within two years, this accreditation status can last for up to 10 years.

Probationary Accreditation

Probationary accreditation gives a school two years to fix any instances of non-compliance or risk denial of accreditation. Schools under this status must provide comprehensive documentation to the accreditor throughout the post-renewal process.

Denial of Accreditation

If a school receives a denial of accreditation, it means the school did not uphold the standards set by the regional, national or programmatic accrediting body. A college that loses accreditation also loses federal funding and the ability to offer students financial aid. It’s not uncommon for schools that lose accreditation to close their doors due to under-enrollment or an inability to operate with less funding.

Common Regional and Online Accreditation Agencies

Online colleges may earn one or more types of accreditation from institutional and programmatic accreditors. Below are some of the most common regional accreditors of colleges and universities within the U.S. and its territories.

ACCJC

This organization provides accreditation to two-year colleges. Though regional accreditation no longer exists in the U.S., ACCJC historically accredited colleges in the following areas.

California

Hawaii

Guam

American Samoa

Republic of Palau

Federated States of Micronesia

Republic of the Marshall Islands

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands

HLC

One of the United States’ original college accreditors, HLC has historically managed regional accreditation for 19 states in the central United States.

MSCHE

MSCHE historically maintained the accreditation of colleges in the northeastern U.S., including the following states and territories:

Pennsylvania

Delaware

New York

New Jersey

Maryland

Washington, D.C.

Puerto Rico

U.S. Virgin Islands

NECHE

NECHE primarily manages accreditation for colleges in New England, in addition to some international institutions.

NWCCU

NWCCU historically accredited colleges and universities in the following areas.

Alaska

Idaho

Montana

Nevada

Oregon

Utah

Washington

British Columbia, Canada

SACSCOC

This accreditor primarily manages accreditation for higher education institutions within southern U.S. states, including:

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

SACSCOC also accredits some institutions in Latin America and other international areas.

WSCUC

As a regional accreditor, WSCUC managed accreditation for some international schools along with colleges and universities in the following areas.

California

Hawai‘i

Guam

Pacific Region

